St. Louis slices into Top 10 of best US pizza cities

Now for a list STLers can really sink their teeth into: "Best Cities for Pizza Addicts."

Seems that St. Louis, and the pie style that bears its name, is No. 6 overall in a look at the largest 100 cities in the U.S.

The rankings were provided by, oddly enough, LawnStarter, an online site that helps people find yard service (and apparently good pizza).

Our high ranking is due substantially to the city being ranked as the second-best in the U.S. for the number of pizza parlors per 100,000 residents.

We also finished high, No. 22, when it comes to the average cost of a pizza.

In the other three factors for determining our rank, we finished No. 33 in Instagram popularity of parlors; No. 35 in internet searches for pizza (Why search when there's a parlor or two on speed dial?); and No. 39 for searches for "pizza delivery," compared to the more general "food delivery."

And let's give a mention to our 75-plus years of pizza-creating experience, ever since Amedeo and Elizabeth Fiore opened Melrose Pizzeria in 1945 in the basement of a building at 204 North Sarah Avenue.