Time to put on our big-boy lederhosen and get going.
Although still in the upper 20% of the largest 100 U.S. cities, our fair burg ranked No. 17 for cities with the best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
That's two slots lower than 2018 and nine lower than in 2017.
The STL Oktoberfests start this weekend in Belleville and at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis. St. Charles' party is Sept. 27-29, and the Soulard soiree is Oct. 11-12.
We still are strong, at No. 11, in the "traditions" category. That includes number of festivals; share of population with German lineage; and breweries, beer gardens, German restaurants and pretzel shops per capita.
We sit in the middle, No. 54, in the category of "safety/accessibility," which weighs factors such as public transit, traffic and crime rate — a subcategory in which we finished next-to-last, just ahead of Memphis.
We sink low, No. 74, when it comes to "costs," which takes into account beer, restaurant and hotel prices.
Two of the major cities near us finished better: Cincinnati (5) and Chicago (8). Other neighbors finished thusly: Indianapolis (19); Louisville (36); Nashville (73); Kansas City (78) and Memphis (95).
The top four cities were New York; Denver; Portland, Oregon; and Philadelphia.