St. Louis slips even lower on list of 'best-run' cities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last year, when it came to examining how well St. Louis city was being managed, the news was not good.

This year, it's a little worse.

Out of the largest 150 cities in the U.S., our fair burg was ranked No. 140 on the "Best Run Cities" list by personal finance website Wallethub — down a notch from last year's No. 139 ranking.

Let's look closer at the got-worse news:

In one of the two main categories, "quality of services," St. Louis finished at the bottom of the pile, No. 150. Last year, Detroit kept us from being in the cellar.

The quality category was broken down into six sub-categories, and we finished poorly in five:

We were dead last in education, having the lowest rate of high-school graduation; No. 148 in safety, trailing only Memphis and Little Rock; No. 147 in health; No. 146 in financial stability; and No. 135 in economy.

The only good showing in the category came in the area of infrastructure/pollution; we finished at No. 22.