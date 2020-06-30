St. Louis slips even lower on list of 'best-run' cities

Last year, when it came to examining how well St. Louis city was being managed, the news was not good.
This year, it's a little worse.
Out of the largest 150 cities in the U.S., our fair burg was ranked No. 140 on the "Best Run Cities" list by personal finance website Wallethub — down a notch from last year's No. 139 ranking.
Let's look closer at the got-worse news:
In one of the two main categories, "quality of services," St. Louis finished at the bottom of the pile, No. 150. Last year, Detroit kept us from being in the cellar.
The quality category was broken down into six sub-categories, and we finished poorly in five:
We were dead last in education, having the lowest rate of high-school graduation; No. 148 in safety, trailing only Memphis and Little Rock; No. 147 in health; No. 146 in financial stability; and No. 135 in economy.
The only good showing in the category came in the area of infrastructure/pollution; we finished at No. 22.
One saving grace, according to WalletHub, is that the city doesn't charge us much. In the area of "budget per capita," which looks at cost of providing the mentioned services to the city's population, St. Louis finished at No. 86.
We also finished lower overall than all of our major neighbors: Louisville (21); Indianapolis (101); Nashville (106); Cincinnati (108); Kansas City (110); and Memphis (138)
Now for the good news:
Some really nice cities finished lower than us on the overall list: Chicago (142); New York (146); and San Francisco (149).
Should you wish to relocate to one of the better-run cities, head west: The top three cities on the list were Nampa, Idaho; Boise, Idaho; and Provo, Utah.
The most-poorly managed city in the U.S.? Washington.
