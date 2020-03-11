St. Louis slips in standings for St. Pat's Day festivities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We're slipping a bit down that emerald green slope.

After several years in the top 20, St. Louis now is ranked No. 23 when it comes to the "Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day."

(Don't tell this to the faithful who will attend parades Saturday in downtown St. Louis, Belleville and Cottleville; and on Tuesday, in Dogtown in south St. Louis. As of Wednesday, organizers still planned to proceed with the events in spite of coronavirus concerns.)

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked the 200 largest cities in the U.S., and our fair burg did not even win out as best city in the state for the grand festivities: Kansas City finished at No. 18.

The analysis was broken down into four main categories.

Our best showing, No. 9, was in the area of traditions. The criteria included: number of parades, parties and festivals, in which we tied for first in the U.S; share of population with Irish ancestry; number of Irish pubs and restaurants; and access to bars, a category in which we finished No. 3 overall.

We were No. 72 when it came to having pleasant weather on the holiday.