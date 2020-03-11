St. Louis slips in standings for St. Pat's Day festivities

We're slipping a bit down that emerald green slope.
After several years in the top 20, St. Louis now is ranked No. 23 when it comes to the "Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day."
(Don't tell this to the faithful who will attend parades Saturday in downtown St. Louis, Belleville and Cottleville; and on Tuesday, in Dogtown in south St. Louis. As of Wednesday, organizers still planned to proceed with the events in spite of coronavirus concerns.)
Personal finance website WalletHub ranked the 200 largest cities in the U.S., and our fair burg did not even win out as best city in the state for the grand festivities: Kansas City finished at No. 18.
The analysis was broken down into four main categories.
Our best showing, No. 9, was in the area of traditions. The criteria included: number of parades, parties and festivals, in which we tied for first in the U.S; share of population with Irish ancestry; number of Irish pubs and restaurants; and access to bars, a category in which we finished No. 3 overall.
We were No. 72 when it came to having pleasant weather on the holiday.
Once again, we did not do well in the area of safety, where we were ranked No. 145 — and second-last in the "crime rate" sub-category, where Memphis, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama tied as the worst.
No surprise that of our major-city neighbors, Chicago shone the brightest, ranked as America's overall No. 1.
Aside from K.C.'s superior rating, all of our other major neighbors finished behind us: Cincinnati (26); Louisville (57); Indianapolis (58); Springfield, Missouri (85); Nashville (114); and Memphis (171).