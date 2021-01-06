St. Louis soars to strong spot for its job market

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If one of your goals in 2021 is to find new employment, take solace that St. Louis is not a bad place to be when searching for a job.

Our fair burg clocked in at No. 43 out of the largest 182 U.S. cities when it came to "2021 Best Places To Find a Job," from personal-finance website WalletHub.

That ranking is substantially better than our place on the list just two years ago — we were No. 106 in 2019. And it also is higher than any of our major-city neighbors.

The rankings were derived from looking at two main categories: job market — which includes job opportunities, employment security, starting salary, unemployment rate and training programs; and socio-economic factors — which counts commute time, public transportation and family and dating-related friendliness.

We excelled in the job-market half of the equation, finishing at No. 23 out of the 182 cities, and even finished fifth overall in the sub-category of "job opportunities."

Our score in the socio-economic department, No. 107, served to bring down our overall score.