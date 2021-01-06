St. Louis soars to strong spot for its job market

If one of your goals in 2021 is to find new employment, take solace that St. Louis is not a bad place to be when searching for a job.
Our fair burg clocked in at No. 43 out of the largest 182 U.S. cities when it came to "2021 Best Places To Find a Job," from personal-finance website WalletHub.
That ranking is substantially better than our place on the list just two years ago — we were No. 106 in 2019. And it also is higher than any of our major-city neighbors.
The rankings were derived from looking at two main categories: job market — which includes job opportunities, employment security, starting salary, unemployment rate and training programs; and socio-economic factors — which counts commute time, public transportation and family and dating-related friendliness.
We excelled in the job-market half of the equation, finishing at No. 23 out of the 182 cities, and even finished fifth overall in the sub-category of "job opportunities."
Our score in the socio-economic department, No. 107, served to bring down our overall score.
Still, we bested all of our major neighbors (that is, cities within a five-hour drive): Kansas City (61); Nashville, Tennessee (70); Cincinnati (72); Louisville (81); Springfield, Missouri (95); Indianapolis (120); Chicago (147); and Memphis (157).