St. Louis soars to strong spot for its job market
St. Louis soars to strong spot for its job market

13th Annual Lacy Clay Career Fair draws 90 plus employers

(Left to right): James Mays, Rashad Ming, and Tyler McElron, from St. Louis, fill out applications from several employers on Monday, June 11, 2018, as they seek "whatever part-time work" they can get at Congressman Lacy Clay's 13th Annual Career Fair at Harris-Stowe State University. About 91 employers had booths at the event in the Physical Education and Performing Arts Center on campus. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

If one of your goals in 2021 is to find new employment, take solace that St. Louis is not a bad place to be when searching for a job.

Our fair burg clocked in at No. 43 out of the largest 182 U.S. cities when it came to "2021 Best Places To Find a Job," from personal-finance website WalletHub.

That ranking is substantially better than our place on the list just two years ago — we were No. 106 in 2019. And it also is higher than any of our major-city neighbors.

The rankings were derived from looking at two main categories: job market — which includes job opportunities, employment security, starting salary, unemployment rate and training programs; and socio-economic factors — which counts commute time, public transportation and family and dating-related friendliness.

We excelled in the job-market half of the equation, finishing at No. 23 out of the 182 cities, and even finished fifth overall in the sub-category of "job opportunities."

Our score in the socio-economic department, No. 107, served to bring down our overall score.

Still, we bested all of our major neighbors (that is, cities within a five-hour drive): Kansas City (61); Nashville, Tennessee (70); Cincinnati (72); Louisville (81); Springfield, Missouri (95); Indianapolis (120); Chicago (147); and Memphis (157).

The best city in the U.S. to find a job in 2021, according to this ranking, is South Burlington, Vermont. The worst is Hialeah, Florida.

