St. Louis solid, but slipping, as wedding location

When it comes to "for better or worse," St. Louis is getting worse; but it's still better than most.
Our fair burg finished at No. 38, out of the largest 182 U.S. cities, when it comes to "Best Places to Get Married," according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
While this is a significant drop from our finishes in the top 20 just a few short years ago — we were as high as No. 11 in 2017 — it still is better than a majority of our major-city neighbors.
The listers looked at three main areas involved in the nuptials industry:
We finished strong, No. 17, in available "facilities and services," which included chapels, churches and party venues; photographers and musicians; and bridal and flower shops.
In fact, St. Louis was all the way up at No. 3 when it came to most flower shops per capita.
We clocked in at No. 48 in "activities and attractions," which looked at variables such as popularity as a travel destination; foodie friendliness; weather; and, yes, Covid-19 vaccination rates.
We caught no bouquets for our performance in the "wedding costs" category, finishing at No. 98. This took into account the cost of our available wedding services, along with hotel and restaurant prices.
Among our major neighbors, Cincinnati (22), Chicago (29) and Nashville, Tennessee (35) made it to the altar in finer fashion than we did.
But Kansas City (47), Springfield, Missouri (50), Memphis (63), Louisville (67) and Indianapolis (97) finished behind us.
The top five cities for getting hitched were Las Vegas; Orlando; Miami; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Tulsa. (Wait, Tulsa?)
The worst was Pearl City, Hawaii, with near-the-bottom finishes in cost-related categories.