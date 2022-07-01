St. Louis stays in top 20 for best Fourth of July cities

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After spending several years in the top 10, then taking two years off for pandemic reasons, what’s happened to St. Louis’ rank among “Best Places to Celebrate Fourth of July?”

It’s dropped, that’s what.

In the 2022 ranking from personal financial website WalletHub, our fair burg came in at No. 20 out of the largest 100 cities in the United States.

The five determining categories are: Fireworks celebrations, affordability, activities, weather, and safety.

St. Louis performed best in activities (other than watching fireworks displays), clocking in at No. 8; and in fireworks celebrations, where we notched at No. 13.

In affordability, such as in the prices for lodging, food and alcohol, we finished in the lower half at No. 63.

Things begin to sink when the focus turns to weather, with our sultry summers bogging us down at No. 73; and then really dipping in the area of safety, finishing at a dismal No. 94.

Of our major neighbors, only Chicago (13) and Cincinnati (16) finished higher. Trailing us were: Nashville, Tennessee (38); Louisville, Kentucky (52); Indianapolis (74); Kansas City, Missouri (76); and Memphis, Tennessee (97).

The best cities, Nos. 1-5, were: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, Atlanta and Las Vegas. The worst, San Bernardino, California.

