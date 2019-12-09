Cities as large as St. Louis don't readily conjure up collegiate scenes of ivy-covered halls or quaint quadrangles of learning.
But our fair burg has colleges, and that indeed makes us a college town — and not a bad one to boot.
Personal finance website WalletHub looked at more than 400 U.S. cities of varying sizes — offering both an overall ranking and then a ranking by size.
And here's the deal:
St. Louis finished at No. 29 overall, and No. 17 among large cities (population of 300,000 or more).
The bad news is that both rankings are a drop from last year, when we ranked No. 22 overall and No. 10 among large cities.
The good news is that only one of our major-city neighboring cities finished higher than us: Nashville, Tennessee, at No. 16.
Other major neighbors finished thusly: Louisville (21), Chicago (28), Kansas City (31), Indianapolis (41) and Memphis (56).
(Note: Cincinnati's estimated population is below 300,000, so it did not qualify for the big-city list. It was ranked ahead of us overall at No. 22, and is No. 6 among mid-sized cities.)
The best big-city college town, and the No. 1 overall, was Austin, Texas.
Our strongest showing in the overall 415-city field was a No. 38 rank in "social environment," which looked at factors such as nightlife options; cafes, breweries and food trucks; shopping centers; sports clubs; and transportation/accessibility.
Our lowest finish was a No. 169 in "wallet friendliness," which took into account tuition, student-loan debt and cost of living.
And in the self-explanatory category of "academic and economic opportunities," St. Louis finished at No. 179.
When it came to mid-size cities (pop: 125,000 to 300,000), Springfield, Missouri, finished No. 80 in a field of 151 cities.
Out of 200 small cities (pop: less than 125,000), the best area finish was clocked by Charleston, Illinois, home of Eastern Illinois University. It came in at No. 4.
The ranking for other small cities in our area were Champaign, Illinois, (40); Springfield, Illinois (88); Carbondale (93); St. Charles (116); and Columbia, Missouri (126).