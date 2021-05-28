 Skip to main content
St. Louis still solid site for starting new career
Should 2021 be the year you decide to start a new career, St. Louis is not an altogether bad place to be.

Our fair burg came in at No. 37, out of the largest 183 cities in the U.S., for "Best & Worst Places to Start a Career," according to personal finance website WalletHub.

While still easily within the top 20% of the cities, the ranking does mark a drop from 2019, when St. Louis was ranked No. 14.

The list looks at two main areas: professional opportunities and quality of life.

We did best in the opportunity field, clocking in at No. 8 nationwide. The factors included availability of entry-level jobs, starting salaries, annual job-growth rate, and unemployment and underemployment rate.

When it came to quality of life, we dipped to No. 141. Factors included median annual income, average length of work week, average commute time and housing affordability.

When it comes to nearby cities, only two of our major neighbors outperformed us: Cincinnati at No. 15, and Nashville at No. 29.

Finishing behind us were Kansas City (39); Springfield, Missouri (52); Indianapolis (80); Louisville (129); Memphis (146); and Chicago (149).

The best U.S. city for starting a career is Salt Lake City; the worst is Newark, New Jersey.

