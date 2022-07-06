 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis still solid when it comes to recreation

  • 0
Crit racing returns to St. Louis

Best Buddies Racing Elite rider Michael Hernandez (33) rounds a corner with the peloton while competing in the Men's Pro race during the Benton Park Classic in the Benton Park neighborhood on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. This was the fourth and final day of the annual Gateway Cup criterium bike races. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

We’re poorly run. We’re unsafe. But darn it, people have fun here.

While St. Louis’ ranking in surveys dealing with safety and municipal management are poor to bad, personal finance website WalletHub thinks we’re a great place for recreation.

Of the largest 100 U.S. cities, our fair burg clocked in at No. 13 for the “Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.”

St. Louis was strong in three of the four main categories.

In entertainment and recreational facilities, we were No. 22; in the cost of those activities, we clocked in at No. 12; and we finished No. 13 in parks.

The climate changed things, for the worse. Our wet-blanket summers came in at No. 94.

Still, the only major neighbor that bested us was Cincinnati, which took the bronze medal at No. 3. Finishing behind us were: Chicago (21); Kansas City (29); Louisville, Kentucky (68); Nashville, Tennessee (70); Indianapolis (88); and Memphis, Tennessee (91).

People are also reading…

The best U.S. city for recreation was Vegas, baby. The worst was Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News