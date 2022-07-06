St. Louis still solid when it comes to recreation

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We’re poorly run. We’re unsafe. But darn it, people have fun here.

While St. Louis’ ranking in surveys dealing with safety and municipal management are poor to bad, personal finance website WalletHub thinks we’re a great place for recreation.

Of the largest 100 U.S. cities, our fair burg clocked in at No. 13 for the “Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.”

St. Louis was strong in three of the four main categories.

In entertainment and recreational facilities, we were No. 22; in the cost of those activities, we clocked in at No. 12; and we finished No. 13 in parks.

The climate changed things, for the worse. Our wet-blanket summers came in at No. 94.

Still, the only major neighbor that bested us was Cincinnati, which took the bronze medal at No. 3. Finishing behind us were: Chicago (21); Kansas City (29); Louisville, Kentucky (68); Nashville, Tennessee (70); Indianapolis (88); and Memphis, Tennessee (91).

The best U.S. city for recreation was Vegas, baby. The worst was Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

