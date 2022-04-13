St. Louis strong nationally in celebrating Easter

When St. Louis does well on a best-cities list, which is so often not the case, it's best to take credit when the opportunity arises.

And basically, we rock Easter — thanks to our churches and flower shops.

Our fair burg was ranked No. 5 overall for the "Best Places to Celebrate Easter" list published by personal finance website WalletHub.

Our best showing was in the category of "Easter observance," in which we were ranked No. 6 out of the 100 largest U.S. cities. This was based on the number of churches per capita and the share of the population that is Christian.

We were No. 27 in the "traditions" category, which was pinned to number of brunches, candy stores and flower shops.

When it comes to "kids' Easter," we clocked in at No. 35. This was tied to the number of organized Easter egg hunts per capita and the percentage of children 9 years old or younger.

Our climate didn't hurt, as we came in at No. 21 in the Easter-season weather category.

The only major neighboring city to out-Easter us was Cincinnati, barely, which rolled in at No. 4.

Other major neighbors ranked thusly: Nashville (21), Louisville (22), Kansas City (30), Memphis (32), Chicago (41) and Indianapolis (76).

The best Easter city in the U.S. is Pittsburgh; the worst, North Las Vegas.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com