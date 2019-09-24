We need more coffee. Now.
As big thinkers ponder fixing problems in our fair burg, let's not overlook the negative effects implied by another tepid score in an all-too-important category:
Personal-finance website WalletHub once again places us at No. 42 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities. This is the same ranking we achieved last year.
St. Louis remains mired in the middle of the municipal pack, based on criteria that included: average coffee prices, spending per household, share of adult coffee drinkers, coffee shops and doughnut shops per capita and number of coffee manufacturers.
(Flaw with the rankings: It considers percentage of households that own a coffee maker, but gives no indication if extra credit was given for owning spare coffee makers, in case one breaks down.)
Even with our ho-hum placement, Chicago (6) and Louisville (40) were the only major-city neighbors that finished better.
The other major-neighbors finished thusly: Nashville (49), Kansas City (50), Cincinnati (51), Indianapolis (74) and Memphis (95).
The best coffee city in America was Seattle (duh), followed by New York; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; and Los Angeles.
The worst of the 100? Toledo, Ohio.