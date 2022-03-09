 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis suffrage champion subject of Saturday talk

Still denied the right to vote after the Civil War ended, St. Louisan Virginia L. Minor decided to fight the injustice.

That struggle by Minor for women's suffrage will be the subject of a presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Louis Artists Guild in Clayton.

Minor's fight, aided by the ultimately unsuccessful legal maneuvering of her husband, Francis Minor, led to the founding of the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri — two years before Susan B. Anthony founded a national organization.

Virginia Minor

Virginia Minor, an early leader of the women's suffrage movement in Missouri. A native of Virginia, she was active in the Ladies Union Aid Society in St. Louis during the Civil War. She was the first president of the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri. On Oct. 15, 1872, she went to the St. Louis County Courthouse (Old Courthouse) and tried to register to vote, but was refused. In 1874, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against her. Image courtesy State Historical Society of Missouri

The Minors were from Virginia and moved to St. Louis in 1844. Virginia Minor died here in 1894 and is buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The presentation will be made by author Nicole Evelina, of Maryland Heights, who is working on a book about Minor that is planned for a 2023 release.

The guild is at 12 North Jackson in Clayton. For those interested in more information, or to join the presentation online, call 314-471-3966.

