St. Louis suffrage champion subject of Saturday talk

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Still denied the right to vote after the Civil War ended, St. Louisan Virginia L. Minor decided to fight the injustice.

That struggle by Minor for women's suffrage will be the subject of a presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Louis Artists Guild in Clayton.

Minor's fight, aided by the ultimately unsuccessful legal maneuvering of her husband, Francis Minor, led to the founding of the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri — two years before Susan B. Anthony founded a national organization.

The Minors were from Virginia and moved to St. Louis in 1844. Virginia Minor died here in 1894 and is buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

The presentation will be made by author Nicole Evelina, of Maryland Heights, who is working on a book about Minor that is planned for a 2023 release.

The guild is at 12 North Jackson in Clayton. For those interested in more information, or to join the presentation online, call 314-471-3966.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.