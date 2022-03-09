St. Louis suffrage champion subject of Saturday talk

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Still denied the right to vote after the Civil War ended, St. Louisan Virginia L. Minor decided to fight the injustice.
That struggle by Minor for women's suffrage will be the subject of a presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Louis Artists Guild in Clayton.
Minor's fight, aided by the ultimately unsuccessful legal maneuvering of her husband, Francis Minor, led to the founding of the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri — two years before Susan B. Anthony founded a national organization.
The Minors were from Virginia and moved to St. Louis in 1844. Virginia Minor died here in 1894 and is buried in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
The presentation will be made by author Nicole Evelina, of Maryland Heights, who is working on a book about Minor that is planned for a 2023 release.
The guild is at 12 North Jackson in Clayton. For those interested in more information, or to join the presentation online, call 314-471-3966.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.