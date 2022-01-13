 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Symphony hires new philanthropy officer
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony hires new philanthropy officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julie Gibbs

Julie Gibbs (Photo by Jewish Federation of St. Louis)

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will soon get a new vice president.

Next month, Julie Gibbs will leave her post as vice president of development at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis to became the SLSO's new philanthropy chief.

During her eight years at the federation, Gibbs helped create "L’Chaim!," a major fundraising and community event; and she was part of the team that raised money to expand the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.

This is Gibbs' second tour of duty with the symphony. She spent 10 years there in the marketing and development departments.

“I couldn’t pass up this unique opportunity to go back to another passion of mine, the orchestra and Powell Hall.” Gibbs said in a statement. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Belleville Fire Chief J.P. Penet gives update on fatal fire

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News