St. Louis Symphony hires new philanthropy officer

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will soon get a new vice president.
Next month, Julie Gibbs will leave her post as vice president of development at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis to became the SLSO's new philanthropy chief.
During her eight years at the federation, Gibbs helped create "L’Chaim!," a major fundraising and community event; and she was part of the team that raised money to expand the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.
This is Gibbs' second tour of duty with the symphony. She spent 10 years there in the marketing and development departments.
“I couldn’t pass up this unique opportunity to go back to another passion of mine, the orchestra and Powell Hall.” Gibbs said in a statement.
