St. Louis Symphony hires new philanthropy officer

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will soon get a new vice president.

Next month, Julie Gibbs will leave her post as vice president of development at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis to became the SLSO's new philanthropy chief.

During her eight years at the federation, Gibbs helped create "L’Chaim!," a major fundraising and community event; and she was part of the team that raised money to expand the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum.

This is Gibbs' second tour of duty with the symphony. She spent 10 years there in the marketing and development departments.

“I couldn’t pass up this unique opportunity to go back to another passion of mine, the orchestra and Powell Hall.” Gibbs said in a statement.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.