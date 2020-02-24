St. Louis toiled way to slightly higher 'hardest-working' ranking

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis worked its way up, a little bit, on the list of the nation's hardest-working cities.

Our fair burg clocked in at No. 76, out of the largest 116 U.S. cities, on the "2020 Hardest Working Cities in America" from personal-finance website WalletHub.

Last year, the city came in at No. 80.

The biggest determining factor was what the WalletHub list-lovers called direct-work factors: average work-week hours, employment rate, share of households where no adults work, and share of workers leaving vacation time unused. (Apparently people do that.).

By looking at our work ethic on those indicators alone, we actually finished lower than No. 76, at No. 86.

But our overall standing was improved somewhat by being ranked No. 16 in the less-weighted category of indirect-work factors.

That category took into account average commute times, share of workers with multiple jobs, number of volunteer hours worked, and average leisure time per day.

Good news, St. Louis finished one place ahead of broad-shouldered, city-that-works Chicago, which came in at No. 77.