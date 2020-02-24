St. Louis toiled way to slightly higher 'hardest-working' ranking

St. Louis worked its way up, a little bit, on the list of the nation's hardest-working cities.
Our fair burg clocked in at No. 76, out of the largest 116 U.S. cities, on the "2020 Hardest Working Cities in America" from personal-finance website WalletHub.
Last year, the city came in at No. 80.
The biggest determining factor was what the WalletHub list-lovers called direct-work factors: average work-week hours, employment rate, share of households where no adults work, and share of workers leaving vacation time unused. (Apparently people do that.).
By looking at our work ethic on those indicators alone, we actually finished lower than No. 76, at No. 86.
But our overall standing was improved somewhat by being ranked No. 16 in the less-weighted category of indirect-work factors.
That category took into account average commute times, share of workers with multiple jobs, number of volunteer hours worked, and average leisure time per day.
Good news, St. Louis finished one place ahead of broad-shouldered, city-that-works Chicago, which came in at No. 77.
Bad news, we didn't win the state title: Kansas City came in at No. 46.
Other major-city neighbors finished thusly: Nashville (16), Indianapolis (47), Louisville (58), Memphis (94) and Cincinnati (99).
The hardest-working city was Anchorage, Alaska, and the least hard-working was Detroit.