Holidays, job moves and relationship changes are all stressful events.
But for Deanna Venker, the St. Louis traffic commissioner since May 2015, it's that happy kind of stress.
On Saturday, Venker will exchange marriage vows in the Central West End with former St. Louis police Chief Sam Dotson, who now is the assistant police chief for Amtrak and is based in Washington.
Then on Dec. 13, Venker will ankle her job as the city's traffic commissioner to take the top traffic job in St. Louis County, director of the Department of Transportation and Public Works.
Venker will start that new gig Dec. 16 and will be paid $138,507 a year.
Finally, Venker's current city job will be taken over by her boss (for another week) Jamie Wilson, who is the city streets director.
"So he'll be wearing two hats for us," said Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson.