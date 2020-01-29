St. Louis Visionary Awards announces its 2020 winners

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Visionary Awards organization has announced the superlative six who they have named as its 2020 honorees:

They are Pacia Elaine Anderson, community impact artist; Ellie Balk, emerging artist; Kathryn Bentley, outstanding working artist; Haniny Hillberg, lifetime achievement; Linda Lee, major contributor; and Lisa Melandri, outstanding arts professional.

The awards recognize the contributions and achievements of women who work in or support the arts in St. Louis.

The celebratory soiree will start at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Sun Theater in Grand Center. Tickets are $50. Tania Beasley-Jolly and Penny Pennington are co-hosting the event.

For more information or tickets, visit www.vizawards.org.

