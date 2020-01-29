You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Live

St. Louis Visionary Awards announces its 2020 winners
0 comments

St. Louis Visionary Awards announces its 2020 winners

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
2020 St. Louis Visionary Awards

From left: Kathryn Bentley, Lisa Melandri, Ellie Balk, Pacia Elaine Anderson, Haniny Hillberg and Linda Lee. (Photo by Diane Anderson)

 Photo by Diane Anderson

The St. Louis Visionary Awards organization has announced the superlative six who they have named as its 2020 honorees:

They are Pacia Elaine Anderson, community impact artist; Ellie Balk, emerging artist; Kathryn Bentley, outstanding working artist; Haniny Hillberg, lifetime achievement; Linda Lee, major contributor; and Lisa Melandri, outstanding arts professional.

The awards recognize the contributions and achievements of women who work in or support the arts in St. Louis. 

The celebratory soiree will start at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Sun Theater in Grand Center. Tickets are $50. Tania Beasley-Jolly and Penny Pennington are co-hosting the event.

For more information or tickets, visit www.vizawards.org.

0 comments

Tags

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports