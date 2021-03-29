St. Louis water gets good, clean score in quality ranking

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We in STL know that our drinking water is second to none in this nation.

But how do we stack up when other uses for our liquid reserves are inspected?

Yard-care company LawnStarter has taken a look at that very topic by ranking the "2021 Best Cities for Water Quality."

The list looks at the 200 largest U.S. cities in several areas, including consumer satisfaction, number of quality violations and the percentage of homes lacking basic plumbing.

And our fair burg barely missed making the top 20%, coming in at No. 41 out of the 200 cities.

Our best showing was a No. 28 rank in compliance, which took into account the number of times public water supplies have been cited for water-quality violations.

We clocked in at No. 59 when it came to the vulnerability of a water-delivery infrastructure, which focused on the number of homes lacking plumbing or kitchen facilities.

And we finished at No. 65 in the area of overall consumer satisfaction, which looked at drinking water quality and accessibility.