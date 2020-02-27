St. Louisans keep solid eye on personal finances

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to keeping our minds on our money, not to mention our money on our minds, St. Louisans are better than average.

Our frugal burg came in at No. 26 out of 65 large cities, personal finance website WalletHub reports. A "large city" is defined as one with a population of more than 300,000.

We also fared better than most of our major-city neighbors.

Two finished higher, with Louisville, Kentucky, coming in at No. 23 and Cincinnati finishing at No. 25.

Finishing behind us were Chicago (29); Kansas City (35); Nashville, Tennessee (40); Indianapolis (47); and last among all large cities, Memphis, Tennessee (65).

Of 244 cities that have a population between 100,000 and 300,000, Columbia, Missouri, was No. 91 and Springfield, Missouri, was No. 152.

The listers also looked at more than 2,200 cities with less than 100,000 population, and two suburban burgs placed in the top 10 percent: Chesterfield (25) and Ballwin (180).

