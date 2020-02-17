St. Pat's Parade in downtown St. Louis set for March 14

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The 51st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis will be held on March 14.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from 20th and Market streets and proceeds east to Broadway, then south to its end at Clark Street.

The parade will feature about 130 units and more than 5,000 marchers. In the (good-weather) past, crowds have reached 350,000.

The 42nd Annual Michelob ULTRA St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run will precede the parade at 9 a.m. and will include the popular "best costume” competition. Runners may register online at stpatsrun.com.

At 9 a.m. the balloons in the parade will be inflated on the east side of Aloe Plaza. There also will be children's activities at that location.

For more information, call (314) 241-7287 or go online to irishparade.org.

