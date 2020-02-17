You are the owner of this article.
St. Pat's Parade in downtown St. Louis set for March 14
50th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade

Aubrey Schwartz, 3, of Affton, watches the parade from atop the shoulders of her grandfather, John Babb, along Market Street on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the 50th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Louis. Lead for another year by founder Joseph McGlynn, several spectators and floats turned out. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The 51st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis will be held on March 14.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from 20th and Market streets and proceeds east to Broadway, then south to its end at Clark Street.

The parade will feature about 130 units and more than 5,000 marchers. In the (good-weather) past, crowds have reached 350,000.

The 42nd Annual Michelob ULTRA St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run will precede the parade at 9 a.m. and will include the popular "best costume” competition. Runners may register online at stpatsrun.com.

At 9 a.m. the balloons in the parade will be inflated on the east side of Aloe Plaza. There also will be children's activities at that location.

For more information, call (314) 241-7287 or go online to irishparade.org.

