St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown canceled until 2021

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The other shoe has dropped in this year's postponed St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown: It has been canceled until 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's parade was postponed on March 11 to an unspecified later date. But now it has been officially called off.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians, sponsors of the annual step-off, have decided to wait until March 17, 2021, to renew the parade and the accompanying Irish festival.

"Dealing with all of the unknowns of the current situation, it was impossible to look down the road in the next few months and actually determine a specific date," parade chairman Joe Murphy said.

"So we felt the best course of action was to make this decision now and focus our efforts on 2021," he said.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member