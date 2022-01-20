St. Pat's Parade returns to Dogtown after two-year void

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ST. LOUIS — Dormant for the last two years, the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Dogtown neighborhood is coming back.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians reports that more than 90 floats are set to take part in the procession, which steps off at 11 a.m. March 17 at Tamm and Oakland avenues; it ends at Manchester Avenue.

After the parade, the Dogtown Irish festival begins, an event that also was canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19 concerns.

