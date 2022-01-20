 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Pat's Parade returns to Dogtown after two-year void

The Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade

Buddy, 5, walks in The Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Louis on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Photo by Austin Steele, asteele@post-dispatch.com

 Austin Steele
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Dormant for the last two years, the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Dogtown neighborhood is coming back.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians reports that more than 90 floats are set to take part in the procession, which steps off at 11 a.m. March 17 at Tamm and Oakland avenues; it ends at Manchester Avenue.

After the parade, the Dogtown Irish festival begins, an event that also was canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19 concerns.

