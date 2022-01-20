St. Pat's Parade returns to Dogtown after two-year void

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
ST. LOUIS — Dormant for the last two years, the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Dogtown neighborhood is coming back.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians reports that more than 90 floats are set to take part in the procession, which steps off at 11 a.m. March 17 at Tamm and Oakland avenues; it ends at Manchester Avenue.
After the parade, the Dogtown Irish festival begins, an event that also was canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19 concerns.
