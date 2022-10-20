St. Peters museum display garners national coverage

A tip of the tri-cornered hat is due to local lawyer/historian Stephen L. Kling Jr. and the Heritage Museum in St. Peters.
The museum’s display, “The American Revolutionary War in the West,” now is the subject of a major write-up in the Journal of the American Revolution.
Crucial to the museum exhibit is Kling’s 2017 book, “The Battle of St. Louis, the Attack on Cahokia, and the American Revolution in the West.” (Co-writers were Kristine L. Sjostrom and Marysia T. Lopez.)
Kling said the display is the largest exhibition ever of items relating to the American Revolution in the western U.S.
For those unaware, the Battle of St. Louis (aka Battle of Fort San Carlos) took place on May 26, 1780.
In the two-hour fight, 300 Americans repelled about 700 British troops. At the same time near Cahokia, Americans under Gen. George Rogers Clark whipped 300 British soldiers.
Kling said the victory kept the British from gaining control of the Mississippi River, a crucial factor in the U.S. winning the war.