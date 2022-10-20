St. Peters museum display garners national coverage

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A tip of the tri-cornered hat is due to local lawyer/historian Stephen L. Kling Jr. and the Heritage Museum in St. Peters.

The museum’s display, “The American Revolutionary War in the West,” now is the subject of a major write-up in the Journal of the American Revolution.

Crucial to the museum exhibit is Kling’s 2017 book, “The Battle of St. Louis, the Attack on Cahokia, and the American Revolution in the West.” (Co-writers were Kristine L. Sjostrom and Marysia T. Lopez.)

Kling said the display is the largest exhibition ever of items relating to the American Revolution in the western U.S.

For those unaware, the Battle of St. Louis (aka Battle of Fort San Carlos) took place on May 26, 1780.

In the two-hour fight, 300 Americans repelled about 700 British troops. At the same time near Cahokia, Americans under Gen. George Rogers Clark whipped 300 British soldiers.

Kling said the victory kept the British from gaining control of the Mississippi River, a crucial factor in the U.S. winning the war.