St. Peters returns to 'Money' list as top Missouri city

For the second year in a row, the St. Charles County municipality of St. Peters has made it into Money's "Best Places to Live in America."

The town of 59,000 clocked in at No. 22 on the list and was the only Missouri city listed. The ranking is down a few spots from its 13th-place ranking in 2020.

In its article, the financial publication cites the benefits of living in the town, especially the fact that the city added "nearly 10,000 jobs in recent years thanks to new Amazon and FedEx facilities, plus a growing number of manufacturing and logistics companies that have set up shop in the area."

The article also notes that the city’s median house price of about $223,000 is below the national median (about $266,000) and well below the $360,000 average of the other 49 cities on the "best" list.

Aside from St. Peters, the closest city mentioned was Overland Park, Kansas, (No. 42), which is about 260 miles west of STL, near Kansas City.

