Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fresh out of the “just to be clear” department of political news:

The Missouri AFL-CIO issued a statement Friday underscoring their endorsement of Lucas Kunce as their pick in the 2024 race for the U.S. Senate.

The clarification/doubling down comes on the heels of the labor group’s Wednesday endorsement being released at the same time that, to some surprise, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced he would run against Kunce in the August 2024 Democratic primary.

The winner of that primary will likely face Josh Hawley, the Republican incumbent, in the November general election.

To make sure the backing didn’t get lost in the shuffle, the AFL-CIO said Friday: “We’re proud to have endorsed Lucas Kunce for United States Senate.”

It went on to note that Kunce, a Marine veteran from central Missouri who now lives in Independence, is “the candidate who is ready to lead a statewide movement that will help elect pro-worker candidates up and down the ballot.”

Before Bell’s hat-toss into the contest, some political insiders assumed Kunce would remain relatively unopposed in the Democratic primary. (December Harmon, an activist from Columbia, also has filed in the race.)

Conventional wisdom dictated that by avoiding a major primary battle, state Democrats would be able to conserve campaign energy — and more importantly, finances — for the run against Hawley.

“We have one shot to take this Senate seat back for working families,” the statement said in conclusion. “We, the working people of Missouri, are ready to take back our U.S. Senate seat and elect Lucas Kunce in 2024.”

When Kunce first sought a U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as a newcomer to Missouri politics, he was considered the front-runner until Trudy Busch Valentine jumped into the race with a pile of money and establishment Democratic endorsements.

Valentine defeated Kunce in the primary and then went on to lose to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.