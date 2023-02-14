Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Good news, it seems, is good news — regardless of your political party.
On Monday, in front of the state House of Representatives in Jefferson City, state Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-Florissant, received a rousing round of applause when she told her colleagues that she was in “complete remission” from breast cancer.
“After 16 difficult rounds of chemotherapy treatments and a great number of surgeries ... I am now a two-time, undefeated breast-cancer survivor,” Nickson-Clark said.
Nickson-Clark, who was elected to her first term in November, is the founder of The Pink Angels Foundation, a nonprofit group for women with breast cancer.
