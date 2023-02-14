Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Good news, it seems, is good news — regardless of your political party.

On Monday, in front of the state House of Representatives in Jefferson City, state Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark, D-Florissant, received a rousing round of applause when she told her colleagues that she was in “complete remission” from breast cancer.

“After 16 difficult rounds of chemotherapy treatments and a great number of surgeries ... I am now a two-time, undefeated breast-cancer survivor,” Nickson-Clark said.

Nickson-Clark, who was elected to her first term in November, is the founder of The Pink Angels Foundation, a nonprofit group for women with breast cancer.