State legislator slams Sam Page for campaign donation

State Rep. Raychel Proudie is not happy, and she’s letting the Twitter-verse know it.

Proudie, a Democratic legislator from Ferguson, is firing shots across the bow of County Executive Sam Page.

At the center of the social media stir is a donation of $10,000 that Page’s political action committee, Page PAC, made to a group called Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC.

Proudie is irritated that the donation was made to a committee whose treasurer is Chevon Weaver — the daughter-in-law of Tony Weaver, a Page ally and former $82,500-a-year county employee recently indicted by a federal grand jury.

That prompted Proudie to post earlier this week: “You fire the dude with felony charges and turn around and give his PAC $10,000? We see you.”

Page hired Tony Weaver to a job as the county jail’s “change management coordinator,” then fired Weaver after the indictment was made public.

Proudie even promises to file a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission:

“Oh! It’ll be me sending the @MOEthics complaint and I want them to know it was me,” Proudie posted on Twitter.

The complaint revolves around a state law which requires that any donation of more than $5,000 be reported to the ethics commission within 48 hours.

While the records for Page PAC show that the $10,000 was given on May 31, the Unified PAC did not report it until June 30.

It just so happens that on June 7 — a date tucked within that 30-day reporting gap — Tony Weaver was charged with four counts of wire fraud in a scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief funds for a local businessman and then split the proceeds. Weaver has pleaded not guilty.

As to the $10,000 donation, Page said he does not control the donations of his PAC, and went on to say he has no problems with Proudie.

“I’ve worked with her in the past,” Page said earlier this week, “and I wish her well in the primary.”

And therein lies the rub. Proudie, who was first elected in 2020, faces another incumbent Democrat, Michael Person, in the Aug. 2 primary. The two are forced to face each other because of redistricting.

And for those keeping score, don’t confuse the Chevon Weaver-run PAC with another committee — Unified Democratic Township Organizations (no “LLC”) — that was operated by disbarred lawyer Elbert Walton Jr. and disbanded about 10 years ago.

Chevon Weaver could not be reached for comment

That’s not to say the Weavers and Waltons are strangers, by any means.

Tony Weaver was a former executive aide to Rochelle Walton Gray, Elbert Walton’s daughter, when Gray was a County Council member. Page later hired Gray to an $89,000-a-year job after she lost a council race in 2020.

Proudie, seemingly content to limit her criticisms to the keyboard, was unavailable for comment.

