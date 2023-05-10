Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If your fondest wishes include being the St. Louis circuit attorney, your chance has arrived — officially.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that because of the embattled Kim Gardner’s decision to resign her office on June 1, interested parties can toss their hats into the ring at boards.mo.gov.

“The prosecutor we appoint has a real opportunity to make meaningful and lasting change that strengthens public safety,” Parson said.

But don’t dally if you want the job, as the application window closes at noon Monday. Parson said he wants to announce Gardner’s successor before she steps down at the end of the month. His pick will serve until Jan. 1, 2025.

In the week since Gardner announced her resignation, the political rumor mill has cranked out a number of names, including St. Louis Circuit Judges Paula Bryant and Michael Noble; Associate Circuit Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway; former Circuit Judge Michael Mullen; former prosecutors Patrick Hamacher and Marvin Teer; former federal prosecutor Gabriel Gore, and current federal prosecutor Ashley Walker; private attorneys Raphael O. Morris and David Mueller; former St. Louis Alderman Michael Gras; and state Sen. Steven Roberts Jr.