After being stopped by police for speeding Monday night in Jefferson City, state Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, was taken into custody because there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

As first reported March 2 in the Post-Dispatch, Bosley has been wanted in several Missouri counties for failure to appear in court on traffic violations. At the time of the story, Bosley said she was clearing up the outstanding warrants situation.

But on Monday, a Jefferson City officer stopped Bosley for speeding at about 10:15 p.m. She received only a warning for the speeding, but a standard background check discovered that there still was an active warrant against her, Jefferson City police Lt. David Williams said.

After that, Bosley was arrested and taken to the Cole County Jail, where she was released after posting a $300 bond, said Capt. Kevin Woodson of the Cole County Sheriff’s Department.

Bosley was reached by phone shortly before noon Tuesday. She said she was preparing to go onto the House floor for the day’s legislative session and could not talk, but said she would call back when the session was over.

Bosley did not return the call and two subsequent attempts to reach Bosley later Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Among her legislative committee assignments, Bosley is a member of the Crime Prevention & Public Safety committee and the Special Committee on Government Accountability.

After her arrest Monday night, there were some changes in two of her pending traffic cases:

• The most recent warrant, from May 2022 in Perry County, was recalled Tuesday, Casenet records show. That warrant stems from a March 2022, citation she received for speeding by more than 15 mph above the limit. After failing twice to appear in court, an arrest warrant was issued and bond was set at $300.

• On a warrant issued in 2021 by Boone County, Casenet showed on Tuesday that a court appearance for Bosley has been set for May 10 in Columbia Municipal Court. That case involves an incident in July 2021, when Bosley was cited by Columbia police for operating an unlicensed motor vehicle. After being granted two continuances, and failing to appear on both dates, a warrant was issued in September 2021. Bond has been set at $125.

The oldest of the outstanding warrants against Bosley dates back more than six years. That warrant stems from an incident in November 2016, when Bosley was cited by Pine Lawn police for speeding by more than 15 mph.

After she failed to appear in municipal court on the charge, a warrant was issued in February 2017 and bond is set at $100. No action on the case has been taken since then, Casenet shows.

Shortly after the story about the outstanding warrants was published, Bosley said the warrant situation was “an oversight” and was “in the process of being taken care of.”

Later that day, March 2, former St. Louis Mayor Freeman R. Bosley Jr. filed requests in Boone and Perry counties to recall the warrants.

Bosley Jr. is the state representative’s half-brother. Her father is former longtime St. Louis Alderman Freeman Bosley Sr.; and former Alderman Brandon Bosley is her brother.