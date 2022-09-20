Station management silent on status of Fox 2 anchor Vic Faust after tirade

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fox 2 managers are refusing to comment on the status of news anchor Vic Faust — who last week targeted a female co-host of his radio show with a barrage of foul language, sexist remarks and personal insults.

Faust used profanity at least 40 times in berating Crystal Cooper, who was part of Faust’s morning-drive show Sept. 13 on KFNS (100.7 FM), also known as “The Viper.”

Faust lambasted Cooper for her weight and parenting skills, and repeatedly addressed her by a curse word most commonly directed at women.

He also called her “fat,” “stupid” and “nasty,” and at one point said, “Your kids have a (expletive) terrible mom. I feel sorry for them.”

Faust has been a main news anchor for more than seven years at KTVI (Channel 2), the local Fox affiliate. He co-hosts the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. weekday shifts with Mandy Murphey.

Faust was not on the air Monday and the radio show appears to have been put on hold.

Fox 2 general manager Kurt Krueger and news director Audrey Prywitch have not responded to numerous voicemail messages left Monday and Tuesday.

Gary Weitman, chief spokesman for Fox 2’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, also has not responded to email and voicemail messages.

The outburst, which occurred off-air, was digitally recorded and sent anonymously to the Post-Dispatch tip line.

The spark for Faust’s harangue seems to have occurred in the closing minutes of last week’s radio show. Faust and Cooper engage in an uncomfortable exchange after Faust became irked by Cooper’s criticism of his computer skills.

At one point, Faust tells Cooper to not come back to the show.

“If you come back, I’m going to be in your (expletive) every (expletive) day,” Faust said, who added that he would “call you a (expletive) every day.”

The radio station is licensed out of Troy, Missouri, and its studios are in Lake Saint Louis. General manager Chris Blevins could not be reached for comment.

Faust is a 1991 graduate from Althoff Catholic in Belleville. He went to the University of Missouri and played tight end for the football Tigers.

After graduating, he worked in sports and news in Columbia and St. Joseph, Missouri; Tulsa; and Detroit. he left Detroit after 11 years to work at Fox 2.