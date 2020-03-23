Stations tied to shock-jock Bob Romanik appear headed for auction

Kern's plan calls for the stations to be auctioned off as soon as possible, and also urges the FCC to ensure that the current owners not be allowed to profit from the sale or lease of towers or equipment.

The FCC also has said it will put a temporary freeze on any filings from other AM radio stations that would encroach on the existing coverage areas of the stations.

One of the involved stations, KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights, carries a show hosted by Romanik, who bills himself as the "Grim Reaper of Radio" and has been consistently lambasted for making racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs.

Kern complained to the FCC that Romanik had been deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations.

Romanik is effectively prohibited from holding a license because of a previous felony conviction for bank fraud. A former Washington Park police chief, Romanik also obstructed justice during a federal organized crime probe in the 1990s.

