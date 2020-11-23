 Skip to main content
Steinberg ice rink in St. Louis makes national Top 20 list
Steinberg ice rink in St. Louis makes national Top 20 list

Steinberg Rink celebrates 60 years

Cynthia Augustin of Highland skates at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in St. Louis. "Indoors the ice can be better," says Augustin. "But out here it's the aesthetics. You're looking at the outdoors, the trees. It actually snows sometimes. It's not just the skating." Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

A tip of the toque goes out to Steinberg Skating Rink, which made the list of Yelp's top ice rinks in the U.S.

The fixture in Forest Park came in at No. 18 out of the 20 best rinks in the nation, based on attendance and user reviews.

Steinberg opened on Nov. 11, 1957, thanks mainly to the donation of Mark C. and Etta Steinberg. It provides more than 27,000 square feet of skating surface.

In the Midwest, two other rinks made the 20-rink list: Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon in Chicago (6) and the Crown Center Ice Terrace in Kansas City (15).

