Steinberg ice rink in St. Louis makes national Top 20 list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A tip of the toque goes out to Steinberg Skating Rink, which made the list of Yelp's top ice rinks in the U.S.

The fixture in Forest Park came in at No. 18 out of the 20 best rinks in the nation, based on attendance and user reviews.

Steinberg opened on Nov. 11, 1957, thanks mainly to the donation of Mark C. and Etta Steinberg. It provides more than 27,000 square feet of skating surface.

In the Midwest, two other rinks made the 20-rink list: Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon in Chicago (6) and the Crown Center Ice Terrace in Kansas City (15).

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.