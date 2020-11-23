Steinberg ice rink in St. Louis makes national Top 20 list

Joe Holleman
A tip of the toque goes out to Steinberg Skating Rink, which made the list of Yelp's top ice rinks in the U.S.
The fixture in Forest Park came in at No. 18 out of the 20 best rinks in the nation, based on attendance and user reviews.
Steinberg opened on Nov. 11, 1957, thanks mainly to the donation of Mark C. and Etta Steinberg. It provides more than 27,000 square feet of skating surface.
In the Midwest, two other rinks made the 20-rink list: Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon in Chicago (6) and the Crown Center Ice Terrace in Kansas City (15).
