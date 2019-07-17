Knocking the "cute factor" out of the park, former STLer Sterling K. Brown took to Twitter to acknowledge his latest Emmy nomination.
Brown got the nod in the lead actor category for his turn as Randall Pearson in the NBC series "This Is Us."
Thank you @TelevisionAcad for this incredible honor!!! And for recognizing #ThisIsUs in such a spectacular way!!! Big Up to my whole extraordinary ensemble, especially my man @SullivanTweet & my momma @TheMandyMoore for their first nominations!!! (More to come) pic.twitter.com/HzzDdcup6i— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) July 16, 2019
In a video posted Tuesday, Brown tells his three-year-old son, Amare, that "Daddy got nominated for an award" — which the little guy repeats as "enemy."
"Not enemy, Emmy. The Emmys are a good thing," explained Brown, who grew up in Olivette and graduated in 1994 from MICDS.
Brown is no stranger to the award. He won in 2016 for the miniseries "American Crime Story," and in 2017 for "This Is Us."