STL rising star Sterling K. Brown will be back in his hometown next month, for good.
Brown, a two-time Emmy Award winner and a lead player in the NBC series "This Is Us," will be the special guest speaker at the American Cancer Society’s fourth annual Champions of Hope Gala.
The event is set for Nov. 9, at The Chase Park Plaza, 212 Kingshighway Blvd. Organizers said that in the last three years, the black-tie affair has raised more than $3.8 million for cancer research.
Brown grew up in Olivette and graduated from MICDS in 1994.
He has won Emmy Awards for his performances in the series "This Is Us" and in the miniseries "American Crime Story," in which he played O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden.
He also was part of the cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for the best ensemble performance, for the movie "Black Panther."