STL arts group announces 2021 award winners
STL arts group announces 2021 award winners

For 31 straight years, the Arts and Education Council has named its field of winners for the 2022 St. Louis Arts Awards.

The council's honor recognizes individuals and organizations who have made "significant contributions to the St. Louis region’s arts community."

The 2022 individual honorees are:

Mark Bernstein, a managing partner of The Rep for 34 years, has been awarded the lifetime achievement award; singer/actress Anita Jackson, has been selected for an excellence in the arts award; and Rosalind Rogers, a teacher at Lincoln Middle School in East St. Louis, was named art educator of the year.

The honored organizations are: The Black Rep, radio station Classic 107.3 and PaintedBlack STL.

2022 St. Louis Arts Awards honorees

St. Louis Arts Awards winners. The individuals are, clockwise from top left, Mark Bernstein, Anita Jackson and Rosalind Rogers (Artwork provided by the Arts & Education Council)

The awards bash will be held in January at the Chase Park Plaza. Co-chairs are Dr. Jeffrey Carter and HOK's senior principal Margaret McDonald. The emcee will be Keith Tyrone Williams.

Proceeds from the ceremony benefits numerous arts and education efforts in a 16-county, Bi-State region. Tickets to the event will go on sale later this year. For more information, go to keeparthappening.org.

