STL arts group announces 2021 award winners

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For 31 straight years, the Arts and Education Council has named its field of winners for the 2022 St. Louis Arts Awards.

The council's honor recognizes individuals and organizations who have made "significant contributions to the St. Louis region’s arts community."

The 2022 individual honorees are:

Mark Bernstein, a managing partner of The Rep for 34 years, has been awarded the lifetime achievement award; singer/actress Anita Jackson, has been selected for an excellence in the arts award; and Rosalind Rogers, a teacher at Lincoln Middle School in East St. Louis, was named art educator of the year.

The honored organizations are: The Black Rep, radio station Classic 107.3 and PaintedBlack STL.

The awards bash will be held in January at the Chase Park Plaza. Co-chairs are Dr. Jeffrey Carter and HOK's senior principal Margaret McDonald. The emcee will be Keith Tyrone Williams.

Proceeds from the ceremony benefits numerous arts and education efforts in a 16-county, Bi-State region. Tickets to the event will go on sale later this year. For more information, go to keeparthappening.org.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.