STL author finally gets chance to unveil local history book

After a slight delay, of about 15 months or so, STL author Jim Merkel will get a chance to present his latest look at local history.

Merkel’s “Growing Up St. Louis” will be the focus of a presentation and book signing at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Alpha Brewing Co., 4310 Fyler Avenue in south St. Louis.

The book was released in March 2020 by Reedy Press, but a kickoff event set for April 2020 at the St. Louis Public Library in downtown St. Louis was called off because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

The book contains interviews with more than 110 native STLers (this bureau included) and looks at events of the last 100 years.

A second book signing has been set for 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves.

Both signings are free and open to the public.

Along with four previous books about our fair burg, Merkel has written for numerous local publications, including the Post-Dispatch, the Suburban Journals and the Webster-Kirkwood Times.

He is a graduate of Webster Groves High and the University of Missouri-Columbia, lives in the Bevo Mill neighborhood of south St. Louis.