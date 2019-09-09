Zoe Linza, longtime executive director of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, was the toast of the left coast at a recent barristers' bash.
Linza was presented with the highest honor, the Bolton Award, given by the National Association of Bar Executives at its annual soiree last month in San Francisco.
The award is presented annually to a bar association executive who "epitomizes the highest standard of professional excellence."
The head of the local lawyering group for 13 years, Linza also was praised for "raising the level of the association through service and innovation."
Linza served as the national group's president in 2016 and also has been the treasurer and a board member of the group.
In her acceptance speech, Linza proudly noted that during her tenure, the STL bar association has put more than $190,000 back into the community through the St. Louis Attorneys Against Hunger project and has donated more than 82,000 hours of free legal work.