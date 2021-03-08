STL barbecue lauded in another travel article

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although we've known it for years, it's heartening to see other areas of our world getting up to speed on a simple fact:

St. Louis is one of the nation's best barbecue locations.

In a recent post from The Fearless Foreigner travel website, our fair burg was named as one of the dozen best places in the U.S. for grilled-meat excellence.

First and foremost, the article notes that some travelers have the mistaken notion that some other Missouri city is better at barbecuing:

Says the author, "While Kansas City might be more famous than St. Louis when it comes to barbecue, don’t tell that to people in St. Louis."

Indeed, don't.

And the article correctly noted that the two mainstays of STL 'cue are ribs (of course) and the venerated pork steak.