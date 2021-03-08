STL barbecue lauded in another travel article

Although we've known it for years, it's heartening to see other areas of our world getting up to speed on a simple fact:
St. Louis is one of the nation's best barbecue locations.
In a recent post from The Fearless Foreigner travel website, our fair burg was named as one of the dozen best places in the U.S. for grilled-meat excellence.
First and foremost, the article notes that some travelers have the mistaken notion that some other Missouri city is better at barbecuing:
Says the author, "While Kansas City might be more famous than St. Louis when it comes to barbecue, don’t tell that to people in St. Louis."
Indeed, don't.
And the article correctly noted that the two mainstays of STL 'cue are ribs (of course) and the venerated pork steak.
While the world is familiar with ribs, the tastiness of the pork steak — an almost impossible-to-find item in most any other city — is duly noted:
"The city is also famous for its BBQ pork steak, which comes with lots of sauce and tons of flavor for an easy-on-the-wallet price."
The author even goes on to note that the name of our fair burg has even been bestowed upon a specific type of rib cut: "These seriously delicious, decadent, smoked spare ribs are tomatoey and acidic and are known world-wide as 'St. Louis ribs.'"
The article gives a shout-out to three local joints: Pappy’s Smokehouse, Smokin Al’s BBQ and Bogart Smokehouse, the latter being named as the author's personal favorite.
Other cities on the list were Austin, Lockhart and Dallas, Texas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Kansas City; Atlanta; Little Rock, Arkansas; Oklahoma City; Charleston, S.C; Asheville, N.C; and, most surprising, Mesa, Arizona.