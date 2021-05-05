STL biochemist elected to National Academy of Sciences

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Elliot L. Elson, an emeritus professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University's medical school, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
The academy's honor, considered to be among the highest bestowed on scientists and engineers, was awarded last week.
Elson is widely known for his role in pioneering microscopy methods that have become standard tools in biophysics. These methods are used by thousands of researchers to study the inner workings of cells and their environments.
He has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and earned a doctorate in biochemistry from Stanford University in 1966.
Elson came to Washington U. in 1979, after spending more than 10 years on the faculty at Cornell University.
