 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STL Bosnian cuisine earns praise in national travel news
0 comments

STL Bosnian cuisine earns praise in national travel news

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Balkan Treat Box

Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com 

 Laurie Skrivan

The food scene in STL, specifically the Bosnian restaurants that dot the menu-scape, has picked up some national attention.

The Conde Nast Traveler, in its "50 States, 50 Cuisines" feature, has singled out Missouri for its Bosnian cuisine.

While stating that "St. Louis has the largest population of Bosnians outside of Sarajevo," the article also tips its cap to the "Little Bosnia neighborhood of Bevo Mill, which is full of Bosnian restaurants."

Leading the article's charge is the Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves and chef Loryn Nalic, who is lauded for creating a "fast-casual concept (that) bridges the gap between true Bosnian recipes and backyard barbecue."

There's more than one way to make a Balkan pie

Loryn Nalic, co-owner of Balkan Treat Box, holds up a freshly baked pan of sirnica, a Bosnian version of a Balkan cheese pie, at Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

In the Bevo Mill area itself, the article tips its toque to the Taft Street Restaurant & Bar and the Grbic family-operated Lemmons in south St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports