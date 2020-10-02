STL Bosnian cuisine earns praise in national travel news

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The food scene in STL, specifically the Bosnian restaurants that dot the menu-scape, has picked up some national attention.

The Conde Nast Traveler, in its "50 States, 50 Cuisines" feature, has singled out Missouri for its Bosnian cuisine.

While stating that "St. Louis has the largest population of Bosnians outside of Sarajevo," the article also tips its cap to the "Little Bosnia neighborhood of Bevo Mill, which is full of Bosnian restaurants."

Leading the article's charge is the Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves and chef Loryn Nalic, who is lauded for creating a "fast-casual concept (that) bridges the gap between true Bosnian recipes and backyard barbecue."

In the Bevo Mill area itself, the article tips its toque to the Taft Street Restaurant & Bar and the Grbic family-operated Lemmons in south St. Louis.

