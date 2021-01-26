STL Boy Scout council names new CEO

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has chosen Joseph D. Sadewasser as its new chief executive officer.

On March 1, Sadewasser will succeed Ronald S. Green, who took over the area council in 2011.

Sadewasser, an Iowa native and an Eagle Scout, came to STL in 2013 as director of support services. In 2015, he was named field services director and then became the chief operating officer in February 2020.

The St. Louis council covers 63 counties and has more than 47,000 youth members and 12,000 adult volunteers.

