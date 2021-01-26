 Skip to main content
STL Boy Scout council names new CEO
The Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has chosen Joseph D. Sadewasser as its new chief executive officer.

On March 1, Sadewasser will succeed Ronald S. Green, who took over the area council in 2011.

Joseph D. Sadewasser, new Boy Scouts CEO in STL. (Photo by Greater St. Louis Area Council)

Sadewasser, an Iowa native and an Eagle Scout, came to STL in 2013 as director of support services. In 2015, he was named field services director and then became the chief operating officer in February 2020.

The St. Louis council covers 63 counties and has more than 47,000 youth members and 12,000 adult volunteers.

