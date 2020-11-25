STL Browns movie star Gert Slama turns 102 on Thanksgiving

Slama is a memorable star of the documentary, recalling how she would pay a nickel to get into Sportsman's Park and then head to a picnic table that sat behind the Browns' dugout.

"Players would come out there in between innings and I'd be there to get autographs," Slama said. "And they'd sit with me and talk; they were all so nice."

The Browns — perennial losers except in 1944 when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series" — played here from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.

Slama laughed when she was asked how she remained devoted to a team that usually finished last in the American League.

"I was 10," she said. "I honestly never realized they were so bad."

Slama even remained faithful to the team during their first few seasons in Baltimore.

But she gave up her allegiance "because the Orioles refused to mention the Browns, or even recognize that they ever existed.

"And that," Slama declared, "was wrong."

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com