STL builders honored for work on high-profile projects

Thursday was a big night for big building projects, as the Associated General Contractors of Missouri named the winners of its Keystone Awards.

Included in the winning field announced at the River City Casino were companies that worked on several high-profile projects.

For general contracting work under $15 million, the Tarlton Corp. took top prize for the primate canopy trails at the St. Louis Zoo. Also, Acme Erectors was named top subcontractor (under $1 million) for its work on the trails.

Another subcontractor, CNC Foundations, won first place for its work on the St. Louis Aquarium and second place for Ballpark Village.

In the big-money category, projects more than $50 million, first place went to Alberici Constructors Inc. for work at SSM Health's St. Louis University Hospital.

Paric Corp. (Ballpark Village) and S.M. Wilson & Co. (City Foundry) finished second and third, respectively, in the category.

