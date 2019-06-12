One of STL's premier meat-cutters, Chris Bolyard, will appear next week on "The Butcher," a new television show on the History Channel.
In the upcoming episode — "Raising the Steaks," airing at 9 p.m. on June 19 — four butchers will break down a whole deer, using a traditional flint knife with a limited amount of time.
The carver who produces the least number of acceptable retail cuts will be eliminated. The last slicer standing will win $10,000.
Bolyard and his wife, Abbie, opened Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions in Maplewood in 2014. Previously, he was the former chef de cuisine for Kevin Nashan at Sidney Street Café.
In a release from the show's tub-thumpers, Bolyard said, "It’s just awesome that there is such an interest in butchering. It was an incredible opportunity ... to help educate the public on the skills that it takes to butcher whole animals."