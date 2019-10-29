STL's own LaTonia Collins Smith has been elected as the chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Statewide Celebration Commission of Missouri.
Smith is the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Harris-Stowe State University. The position is second-in-command at the school.
“I am excited about the opportunity to keep the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive through activities for the recognition and celebration of his legacy," Smith said in a statement.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Smith to the commission in September; commission members elected her as the chair earlier this month.
She replaces former Harris-Stowe president Dwaun J. Warmack as chair of the 19-member King commission.
Smith began her career in higher education at Harris-Stowe in 2010 where she has held a variety of positions. She also is a member of the Downtown STL Inc. board of directors.
She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Missouri, a master's from St. Louis University and a doctorate from Maryville University.