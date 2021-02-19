STL company now analyzing data being sent from Mars

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Big news in the science world this week with Thursday's landing of Mars 2020 Perseverance, an unmanned spacecraft that will search for life on our neighbor planet.

And STL is quite the player in that achievement.

Our fair burg is being represented in the data-analysis part of the mission by Impossible Sensing, an optics technology business in the Nebula Business Center on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.

Company founder Pablo Sobron said his team will receive data from Mars' surface and then analyze it to determine any distribution of organic compounds — in other words, signs of life.

The Mars craft landed in the 3-billion-year-old Jezero Crater, possibly an ancient lake formation that may have preserved microbial life.

Sobron, who first came to STL in 2008 to do post-graduate work at Washington University, said his company helped design and build the equipment now on the surface and will have its own equipment on future missions.