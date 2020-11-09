STL company releases Biden-Harris coloring book

Time to break out that big box of 64 crayons and get to work on the latest coloring book from STL: "President Joe Biden."
The Really Big Coloring Book Co. has just released a commemorative coloring book featuring Biden and Kamala Harris, the presumptive president-elect and vice president-elect.
The 40-page book features coloring-ready drawings as well as games, short articles and activities.
"I expect this one to do really well," said Wayne Bell, the company's founder and chief executive officer.
Started in 1988, the company employs about 20 people and has its headquarters in the Dielman Industrial Park in Olivette.
"We print them up at 5,000 copies at a time and by the end of Friday (the official release date) there were already about 1,600 orders — and I haven't even checked since then," Bell said.
He said Biden will be the fifth president featured in a comic book from the company. The series began with Bill Clinton.
"We're still selling copies of 'Yes, We Did,' the one with Barack Obama," Bell said. "Sales of that are well north of the (100,000) mark."
Bell also said he is ready to hear complaints from political partisans about this new addition.
"We got complaints about our Trump coloring book, too," Bell said. "The people on the fringes of both sides will always have something negative to say."
Concluded Bell, "But I hope we can eventually all settle down and start coming together."
