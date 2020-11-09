STL company releases Biden-Harris coloring book

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Time to break out that big box of 64 crayons and get to work on the latest coloring book from STL: "President Joe Biden."

The Really Big Coloring Book Co. has just released a commemorative coloring book featuring Biden and Kamala Harris, the presumptive president-elect and vice president-elect.

The 40-page book features coloring-ready drawings as well as games, short articles and activities.

"I expect this one to do really well," said Wayne Bell, the company's founder and chief executive officer.

Started in 1988, the company employs about 20 people and has its headquarters in the Dielman Industrial Park in Olivette.

"We print them up at 5,000 copies at a time and by the end of Friday (the official release date) there were already about 1,600 orders — and I haven't even checked since then," Bell said.

He said Biden will be the fifth president featured in a comic book from the company. The series began with Bill Clinton.