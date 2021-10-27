 Skip to main content
STL couple buys two more radio stations for conservative message
STL couple buys two more radio stations for conservative message

As promised this summer, Chesterfield real estate sales couple Rick and Tracy Ellis have added new radio stations to their growing conservative-talk operation.

The Ellis team announced Wednesday that it had added KXEN (1010 AM and 100.7 FM) in St. Louis and KTRK (107.3 FM) in the Rolla/Cuba area.

The stations join KRTK (93.3 FM) and KVMO (104.3 FM) in the Ellis fold, which they call the Real Talk Radio Network.

KXEN is home to the afternoon show (1-3 p.m.) hosted by Larry Conners, who worked for more than 38 years as an anchor and reporter for KMOV (Channel 4) and KTVI (Channel 2).

Larry Conners, shown on Oct. 1, 2011.

With a few exceptions, like Conners' show exclusively on KXEN, the programming is the same on all four frequencies. 

The Ellises broke into the radio business about 10 years ago when they started doing a weekend show on KFTK (97.1 FM), now one of their competitors in the conservative talk field.

