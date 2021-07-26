 Skip to main content
STL educational ranking keeps slipping, survey says
STL educational ranking keeps slipping, survey says

Lift for Life Academy's Class of 2018 (copy)

A 2018 photo from the Lift for Life Academy graduation at Harris Stowe State University. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

We're smart in STL — but our grades keep slipping.

When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 48 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

That ranking is down from last year's No. 42 ranking, which was down from the No. 37 position in 2019.

The criteria used for the rankings broke down into two categories:

In “educational attainment,” STL was ranked high, No. 33 overall. This category looked at the percentage of residents, 25 years or older, who had earned high-school diplomas and college degrees.

But in the area of “quality of education and attainment gap,” we registered only at No. 138 out of 150.

That category took into account factors such as: quality of public schools and universities; share of students enrolled in universities; summer learning opportunities; and both the racial and gender education gaps.

Three of our major-metro neighbors finished higher: Chicago (32), Kansas City (38) and Nashville, Tennessee (45). Lagging behind us were: Cincinnati (59); Indianapolis (74); Louisville, Kentucky (90); and Memphis, Tennessee (106).

The most-educated U.S. metro was Ann Arbor, Michigan; the least, Visalia-Porterville, California.

