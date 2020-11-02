STL entrepreneur set to appear on 'Shark Tank'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL inventor and entrepreneur Akeem Shannon will be showing his wares later this week on "Shark Tank."

Shannon, who invented the "Flipstik" in 2017, will appear on the show at 7 p.m. Friday on KDNL (Channel 30).

Flipstik is a device that attaches to the back of a cellphone, as a kickstand of sorts, that allows a user to place the phone on most flat surfaces for hands-free use.

A graduate of De Smet Jesuit High, Shannon attended Howard University to study chemical engineering. But according to his website, he lost his full scholarship to the university.

So Shannon returned to St. Louis and pivoted to sales, working with several telecom companies and with Square.

Then in 2017, after a conversation with his NASA-engineer uncle, Shannon invented the Flipstik. His product went on sale in late 2018 at the St. Louis Galleria and West County Mall.